Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has gone up by 9.08% for the week, with a 16.52% rise in the past month and a 19.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for SKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.63% for SKT stock, with a simple moving average of 22.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Right Now?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SKT is at 1.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKT is $20.36, which is -$1.97 below the current market price. The public float for SKT is 101.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.34% of that float. The average trading volume for SKT on June 08, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

SKT) stock’s latest price update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.59 in relation to its previous close of 21.45. However, the company has experienced a 9.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/14/21 that Inflation Bets Give a Boost to Small-Cap Stocks

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

SKT Trading at 14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.06. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw 23.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from SKERRITT SUSAN E, who sale 3,310 shares at the price of $21.04 back on Jun 02. After this action, SKERRITT SUSAN E now owns 52,621 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $69,642 using the latest closing price.

REDDIN THOMAS, the Director of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $19.95 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that REDDIN THOMAS is holding 45,067 shares at $99,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.04 for the present operating margin

+42.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at +18.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 311.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.67. Total debt to assets is 68.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.