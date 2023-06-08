Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TALK is $3.00, which is $1.92 above than the current price. The public float for TALK is 155.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume of TALK on June 08, 2023 was 405.15K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TALK) stock’s latest price update

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.42relation to previous closing price of 1.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Talkspace Names CEO as It Pitches Remote Therapy to Employers

TALK’s Market Performance

TALK’s stock has risen by 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.47% and a quarterly rise of 28.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.67% for Talkspace Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.47% for TALK stock, with a simple moving average of 24.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TALK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TALK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

TALK Trading at 24.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +30.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALK rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0130. In addition, Talkspace Inc. saw 76.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALK starting from Reilly John Charles, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Reilly John Charles now owns 539,924 shares of Talkspace Inc., valued at $9,500 using the latest closing price.

Margolin Gil, the Chief Technology Officer of Talkspace Inc., sale 32,641 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Margolin Gil is holding 135,953 shares at $36,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.42 for the present operating margin

+50.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talkspace Inc. stands at -66.63. The total capital return value is set at -48.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.78. Equity return is now at value -49.60, with -41.00 for asset returns.

Based on Talkspace Inc. (TALK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.39. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Talkspace Inc. (TALK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.