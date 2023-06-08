T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TROW is $92.54, which is -$18.88 below the current market price. The public float for TROW is 219.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.51% of that float. The average trading volume for TROW on June 08, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TROW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has increased by 0.93 when compared to last closing price of 112.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Wall Street Isn’t Fond of T. Rowe Price, but Maybe You Should Be

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has risen by 5.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.32% and a quarterly rise of 0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.79% for TROW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.26. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw 3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Hiebler Jessica M, who sale 1,881 shares at the price of $106.66 back on May 03. After this action, Hiebler Jessica M now owns 11,628 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $200,627 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 11,969 shares at $114.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi is holding 129,436 shares at $1,370,749 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.