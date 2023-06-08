Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.35x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) by analysts is $11.66, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for SUZ is 1.32B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SUZ was 1.45M shares.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.62 in relation to its previous close of 9.53. However, the company has experienced a 4.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ’s stock has risen by 4.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.87% and a quarterly rise of 0.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Suzano S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for SUZ’s stock, with a 2.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69.

Based on Suzano S.A. (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.