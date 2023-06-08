Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has decreased by -0.89 when compared to last closing price of 131.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) Right Now?

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SUI is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUI is $158.00, which is $28.55 above the current market price. The public float for SUI is 122.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for SUI on June 08, 2023 was 609.42K shares.

SUI’s Market Performance

SUI’s stock has seen a 1.51% increase for the week, with a -3.14% drop in the past month and a -5.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for Sun Communities Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for SUI stock, with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SUI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SUI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $151 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

SUI Trading at -3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.22. In addition, Sun Communities Inc. saw -9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from Underwood Baxter, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $126.18 back on May 25. After this action, Underwood Baxter now owns 73,083 shares of Sun Communities Inc., valued at $50,472 using the latest closing price.

LEWIS CLUNET R, the Director of Sun Communities Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $148.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that LEWIS CLUNET R is holding 26,900 shares at $222,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+28.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Communities Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Communities Inc. (SUI), the company’s capital structure generated 94.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.