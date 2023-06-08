Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) has plunged by -0.06 when compared to previous closing price of 17.34, but the company has seen a 18.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/17/22 that 3-D Printer Stratasys Stock Surges After an Upgrade

Is It Worth Investing in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SSYS is also noteworthy at 1.41.

The public float for SSYS is 55.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume of SSYS on June 08, 2023 was 742.50K shares.

SSYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has seen a 18.94% increase in the past week, with a 20.43% rise in the past month, and a 23.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for SSYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.65% for SSYS’s stock, with a 20.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSYS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSYS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

SSYS Trading at 14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +18.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSYS rose by +19.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.39. In addition, Stratasys Ltd. saw 46.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.28 for the present operating margin

+41.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stratasys Ltd. stands at -4.47. The total capital return value is set at -6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.00. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.83. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.