Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) is above average at 91.19x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STER is $15.83, which is $3.69 above than the current price. The public float for STER is 73.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume of STER on June 08, 2023 was 159.66K shares.

STER) stock’s latest price update

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) has seen a decline in its stock price by -18.64 in relation to its previous close of 15.13. However, the company has experienced a -9.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STER’s Market Performance

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) has seen a -9.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.23% gain in the past month and a 2.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for STER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.29% for STER’s stock, with a -17.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STER Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STER fell by -9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.01. In addition, Sterling Check Corp. saw -20.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STER starting from BARNETT STEVEN L, who sale 27,826 shares at the price of $19.61 back on Oct 18. After this action, BARNETT STEVEN L now owns 107,253 shares of Sterling Check Corp., valued at $545,726 using the latest closing price.

BARNETT STEVEN L, the of Sterling Check Corp., sale 273 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that BARNETT STEVEN L is holding 135,079 shares at $5,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.90 for the present operating margin

+30.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sterling Check Corp. stands at +2.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sterling Check Corp. (STER), the company’s capital structure generated 70.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.48. Total debt to assets is 37.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Sterling Check Corp. (STER) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.