Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.44 in comparison to its previous close of 4.36, however, the company has experienced a 10.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLI is 2.18.

The public float for SLI is 157.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% of that float. On June 08, 2023, SLI’s average trading volume was 707.68K shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stock saw an increase of 10.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.03% and a quarterly increase of 17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.61% for SLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.52% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at 21.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +29.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 52.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -32.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.69. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.22. Total debt to assets is 0.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.