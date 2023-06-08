SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has gone up by 3.49% for the week, with a 3.43% rise in the past month and a 0.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for SSNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.90% for SSNC’s stock, with a 4.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The average price predicted for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) by analysts is $67.86, which is $9.82 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 219.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SSNC was 1.14M shares.

SSNC) stock’s latest price update

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 57.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $68 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

SSNC Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.73. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 9.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from Kanwar Rahul, who sale 73,232 shares at the price of $62.50 back on Aug 12. After this action, Kanwar Rahul now owns 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $4,577,146 using the latest closing price.

Kanwar Rahul, the President & COO of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 46,700 shares at $63.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kanwar Rahul is holding 50,000 shares at $2,944,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+46.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +12.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 43.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.