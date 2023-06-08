Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock Sees a-3.08 Decrease

In the past week, SPOT stock has gone down by -0.40%, with a monthly gain of 2.62% and a quarterly surge of 16.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Spotify Technology S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for SPOT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.77.

The public float for SPOT is 140.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On June 08, 2023, SPOT’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 153.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/05/23 that Spotify Layoffs Are Latest Sign of Struggles in Podcast Business

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $160 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.82. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 87.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.