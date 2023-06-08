Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Stock Sees a0.93 Increase

In the past week, SPPI stock has gone down by -2.70%, with a monthly decline of -10.00% and a quarterly surge of 26.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.26% for SPPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 47.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPPI is 2.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is $1.26, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for SPPI is 184.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On June 08, 2023, SPPI’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

SPPI) stock’s latest price update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPPI Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -15.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1544. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 193.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Brennan Nora, who sale 32,387 shares at the price of $1.10 back on May 26. After this action, Brennan Nora now owns 567,828 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,496 using the latest closing price.

Riga Thomas J, the CEO & President of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 31,381 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Riga Thomas J is holding 472,411 shares at $24,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-718.78 for the present operating margin

+82.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -772.24. Equity return is now at value -209.60, with -63.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.