Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.52 in relation to its previous close of 70.89. However, the company has experienced a 11.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/21/23 that Lithium Miners Slump as Chile Unveils State-Led Policy

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for SQM is 147.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SQM was 2.12M shares.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM’s stock has seen a 11.05% increase for the week, with a 3.28% rise in the past month and a -15.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for SQM’s stock, with a -18.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $60 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

SQM Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.91. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 83.60, with 37.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.