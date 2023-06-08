So-Young International Inc. (SY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for So-Young International Inc. (SY) by analysts is $20.82, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for SY is 71.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SY was 336.53K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) has plunged by -7.39 when compared to previous closing price of 2.30, but the company has seen a 1.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SY’s Market Performance

So-Young International Inc. (SY) has experienced a 1.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.66% drop in the past month, and a -14.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.83% for SY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.05% for SY stock, with a simple moving average of 28.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

SY Trading at -15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -22.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, So-Young International Inc. saw 65.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.17 for the present operating margin

+68.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc. stands at -5.21. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.