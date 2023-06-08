Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s (SWKS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SWKS stock has gone up by 1.45%, with a monthly decline of -0.22% and a quarterly plunge of -8.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for SWKS’s stock, with a 3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by analysts is $116.17, which is $13.67 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 158.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SWKS was 1.90M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has jumped by 1.39 compared to previous close of 103.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Skyworks Stock Is Falling as Street Weighs In on Earnings

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

SWKS Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.46. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.03 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,994 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $360,090 using the latest closing price.

Durham Karilee A, the SVP, Human Resources of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 2,716 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Durham Karilee A is holding 13,428 shares at $298,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.