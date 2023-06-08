Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SKWD)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.61 in comparison to its previous close of 23.55, however, the company has experienced a 3.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SKWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SKWD) is 33.31x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) is $28.17, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for SKWD is 27.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On June 08, 2023, SKWD’s average trading volume was 199.03K shares.

SKWD’s Market Performance

SKWD stock saw an increase of 3.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.08% and a quarterly increase of 25.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.93% for SKWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKWD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SKWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKWD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

SKWD Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKWD rose by +3.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.95. In addition, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. saw 27.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.