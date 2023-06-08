Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO)’s stock price has plunge by 2.21relation to previous closing price of 68.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) is above average at 14.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is $80.63, which is $14.79 above the current market price. The public float for SIMO is 31.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIMO on June 08, 2023 was 427.26K shares.

SIMO’s Market Performance

SIMO stock saw an increase of 11.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.56% and a quarterly increase of 8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.39% for SIMO’s stock, with a 9.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

SIMO Trading at 14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +21.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.04. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw 8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stands at +18.24. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.