Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is 22.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SSTK is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is $88.74, which is $37.87 above the current market price. The public float for SSTK is 23.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.81% of that float. On June 08, 2023, SSTK’s average trading volume was 626.61K shares.

SSTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 49.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Meta Agrees to Sell Giphy on Regulator’s Order

SSTK’s Market Performance

SSTK’s stock has risen by 1.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.94% and a quarterly drop of -32.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Shutterstock Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.34% for SSTK’s stock, with a -14.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSTK Trading at -17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.19. In addition, Shutterstock Inc. saw -3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 76,744 shares at the price of $50.40 back on Jun 02. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 11,370,616 shares of Shutterstock Inc., valued at $3,867,898 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Shutterstock Inc., sale 1,994 shares at $50.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 11,447,360 shares at $99,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.08 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shutterstock Inc. stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 22.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.40. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 21.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.44. Total debt to assets is 10.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.