Should You Invest in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WWW is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WWW is $19.13, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for WWW is 76.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.48% of that float. The average trading volume for WWW on June 08, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

The stock price of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) has surged by 9.08 when compared to previous closing price of 14.43, but the company has seen a 17.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/21 that Wolverine Buys Sweaty Betty for $410 Million

WWW’s Market Performance

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has experienced a 17.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.90% rise in the past month, and a -6.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for WWW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.17% for WWW stock, with a simple moving average of 2.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWW stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WWW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WWW in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $23 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

WWW Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW rose by +17.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, Wolverine World Wide Inc. saw 44.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, who sale 3,050 shares at the price of $13.68 back on Jun 05. After this action, LAUDERBACK BRENDA J now owns 32,345 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc., valued at $41,724 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Wolverine World Wide Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $16.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 26,334 shares at $161,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at -7.04. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.11. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW), the company’s capital structure generated 421.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.82. Total debt to assets is 54.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.