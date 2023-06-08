Should You Invest in S&W Seed Company (SANW) Now?

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SANW is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SANW is $3.00, which is $1.71 above the current market price. The public float for SANW is 40.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for SANW on June 08, 2023 was 40.21K shares.

SANW) stock’s latest price update

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW)’s stock price has increased by 7.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.20. However, the company has seen a 21.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SANW’s Market Performance

SANW’s stock has risen by 21.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.44% and a quarterly drop of -28.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.82% for S&W Seed Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.26% for SANW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANW stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $4.80 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2019.

SANW Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANW rose by +21.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2223. In addition, S&W Seed Company saw -13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANW starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, who sale 260,756 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Feb 07. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 2,776,209 shares of S&W Seed Company, valued at $446,284 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, the 10% Owner of S&W Seed Company, sale 119,244 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 1,336,741 shares at $204,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.50 for the present operating margin

+2.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&W Seed Company stands at -51.01. The total capital return value is set at -25.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on S&W Seed Company (SANW), the company’s capital structure generated 90.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.62. Total debt to assets is 38.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, S&W Seed Company (SANW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.