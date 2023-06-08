Should You Invest in BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BZFD is $1.67, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for BZFD is 69.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.07% of that float. The average trading volume for BZFD on June 08, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

BZFD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) has decreased by -1.88 when compared to last closing price of 0.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that BuzzFeed News Is Shutting Down, and Vice World News Could Be Next

BZFD’s Market Performance

BZFD’s stock has risen by 5.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.88% and a quarterly drop of -52.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.72% for BuzzFeed Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.40% for BZFD stock, with a simple moving average of -47.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BZFD Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares surge +18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6299. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc. saw -1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of BuzzFeed Inc., valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of BuzzFeed Inc., sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Equity return is now at value -80.30, with -34.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.