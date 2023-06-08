Should You Invest in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.78% of that float. The average trading volume for BFRG on June 08, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.09 in relation to its previous close of 4.70. However, the company has experienced a -10.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFRG’s Market Performance

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has experienced a -10.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.10% drop in the past month, and a -0.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.86% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.56% for BFRG’s stock, with a -4.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BFRG Trading at -15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG fell by -10.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw -9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24558.01 for the present operating margin

-5396.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. stands at -28024.87. Equity return is now at value 520.10, with -214.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.