Should You Invest in Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLRN is $42.67, which is $25.38 above the current market price. The public float for SLRN is 69.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume for SLRN on June 08, 2023 was 993.97K shares.

SLRN) stock’s latest price update

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.89relation to previous closing price of 16.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLRN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.83% for SLRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.99% for SLRN’s stock, with a -16.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLRN Trading at -16.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -30.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRN fell by -3.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.96. In addition, Acelyrin Inc. saw -26.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRN starting from Westlake BioPartners Fund II, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 09. After this action, Westlake BioPartners Fund II, now owns 9,790,729 shares of Acelyrin Inc., valued at $22,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIDENBERG BETH C, the Director of Acelyrin Inc., purchase 1,250,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEIDENBERG BETH C is holding 9,790,729 shares at $22,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.