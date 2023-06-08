Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SEEL is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SEEL is $3.33, which is $2.35 above than the current price. The public float for SEEL is 103.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. The average trading volume of SEEL on June 08, 2023 was 474.20K shares.

SEEL) stock’s latest price update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL)’s stock price has plunge by -7.85relation to previous closing price of 0.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SEEL’s Market Performance

SEEL’s stock has fallen by -3.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.77% and a quarterly rise of 47.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.60% for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.84% for SEEL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

SEEL Trading at 9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9390. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw 32.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 152.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.