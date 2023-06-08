Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, STSA stock has gone up by 4.76%, with a monthly gain of 1.85% and a quarterly surge of 23.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.36% for STSA stock, with a simple moving average of -54.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STSA is 0.10.

The average price recommended by analysts for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) is $2.67, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for STSA is 27.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On June 08, 2023, STSA’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

STSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) has plunged by -0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 1.11, but the company has seen a 4.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of STSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STSA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for STSA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STSA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $15 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

STSA Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSA rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0658. In addition, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSA starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 21. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 150,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $106,740 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 831,694 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 6,440,000 shares at $525,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSA

Equity return is now at value -115.20, with -102.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.