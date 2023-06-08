REV Group Inc.’s (REVG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, REVG stock has gone up by 35.04%, with a monthly gain of 31.60% and a quarterly surge of 8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for REV Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.49% for REVG’s stock, with a 14.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Right Now?

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 356.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for REV Group Inc. (REVG) by analysts is $13.17, which is -$0.78 below the current market price. The public float for REVG is 30.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of REVG was 145.04K shares.

REVG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) has jumped by 18.62 compared to previous close of 11.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REVG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for REVG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REVG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

REVG Trading at 27.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +34.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVG rose by +34.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, REV Group Inc. saw 10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.33 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for REV Group Inc. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at 7.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.10. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on REV Group Inc. (REVG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.42. Total debt to assets is 18.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, REV Group Inc. (REVG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.