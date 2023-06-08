Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Stock Experiences 7.08% Monthly Change

The stock of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 7.08% rise in the past month and a -3.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.71% for MARK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for MARK’s stock, with a -39.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MARK is 2.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MARK is $37.50, The public float for MARK is 10.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARK on June 08, 2023 was 741.08K shares.

MARK) stock’s latest price update

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK)’s stock price has decreased by -6.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MARK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20.50 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2018.

MARK Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARK remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1870. In addition, Remark Holdings Inc. saw 10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.60 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remark Holdings Inc. stands at -475.60. Equity return is now at value 227.40, with -194.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.