PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is $12.42, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for PCT is 109.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.95% of that float. On June 08, 2023, PCT’s average trading volume was 2.12M shares.

PCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 8.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PCT’s Market Performance

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has experienced a 17.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.89% rise in the past month, and a 51.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for PCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.47% for PCT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

PCT Trading at 21.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +17.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw 19.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Scott John Stewart, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc., sale 72,716 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Scott John Stewart is holding 1,159,709 shares at $539,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.