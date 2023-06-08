ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (PUMP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has gone up by 15.29% for the week, with a 15.12% rise in the past month and a -18.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.81% for PUMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.18% for PUMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Right Now?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.36.

The public float for PUMP is 96.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PUMP on June 08, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

PUMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has jumped by 2.81 compared to previous close of 7.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PUMP Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +15.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw -25.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from Vion Michele, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $6.89 back on May 30. After this action, Vion Michele now owns 40,094 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $144,690 using the latest closing price.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, the Chief Financial Officer of ProPetro Holding Corp., purchase 1,500 shares at $8.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT is holding 65,778 shares at $13,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at +0.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.22. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.