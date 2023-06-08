ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) Stock: A 6.83% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has gone up by 5.11% for the week, with a 16.64% rise in the past month and a -34.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.04% for ACDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.83% for ACDC’s stock, with a -32.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Right Now?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACDC is $18.43, which is $6.66 above the current price. The public float for ACDC is 22.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACDC on June 08, 2023 was 916.05K shares.

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.31relation to previous closing price of 12.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACDC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACDC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

ACDC Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.61. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp. saw -51.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from Klein Heather N, who sale 25,444 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Klein Heather N now owns 66,199 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp., valued at $305,328 using the latest closing price.

Willette Robert J, the CLO, CCO & Secretary of ProFrac Holding Corp., sale 23,918 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Willette Robert J is holding 154,387 shares at $287,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.