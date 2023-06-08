Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, PCOR stock has gone up by 6.68%, with a monthly gain of 16.51% and a quarterly surge of 0.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Procore Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.82% for PCOR’s stock, with a 17.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

The public float for PCOR is 121.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.62% of that float. The average trading volume for PCOR on June 08, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) has dropped by -1.96 compared to previous close of 65.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $75 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

PCOR Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.16. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw 36.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from SMITH GRAHAM, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $63.42 back on Jun 02. After this action, SMITH GRAHAM now owns 51,216 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $761,040 using the latest closing price.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., the CEO & President of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 24,200 shares at $59.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. is holding 3,511,885 shares at $1,445,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Equity return is now at value -24.80, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.