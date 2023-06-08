Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.23 in comparison to its previous close of 0.59, however, the company has experienced a 17.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Precipio Inc. (PRPO) by analysts is $2.85, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for PRPO is 22.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of PRPO was 52.17K shares.

PRPO’s Market Performance

PRPO’s stock has seen a 17.24% increase for the week, with a 13.33% rise in the past month and a -1.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for Precipio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.47% for PRPO’s stock, with a -11.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRPO Trading at 8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares surge +11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPO rose by +17.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6190. In addition, Precipio Inc. saw 23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPO starting from SANDBERG RICHARD A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Jan 20. After this action, SANDBERG RICHARD A now owns 40,846 shares of Precipio Inc., valued at $15,530 using the latest closing price.

DANIELI ILAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Precipio Inc., purchase 16,500 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that DANIELI ILAN is holding 57,046 shares at $9,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.96 for the present operating margin

+26.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precipio Inc. stands at -129.65. Equity return is now at value -61.50, with -47.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Precipio Inc. (PRPO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.