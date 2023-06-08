Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH)’s stock price has soared by 3.57 in relation to previous closing price of 346.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Aerospace Deal Points to a Brighter Future for Sector

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is $391.25, which is $24.21 above the current market price. The public float for PH is 127.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PH on June 08, 2023 was 933.56K shares.

PH’s Market Performance

PH stock saw an increase of 12.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.20% and a quarterly increase of -1.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.62% for PH’s stock, with a 17.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

PH Trading at 9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $331.44. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 23.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Czaja Mark T, who sale 600 shares at the price of $337.00 back on May 09. After this action, Czaja Mark T now owns 2,241 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $202,200 using the latest closing price.

BANKS LEE C, the Vice Chairman and President of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 29,764 shares at $333.84 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that BANKS LEE C is holding 110,476 shares at $9,936,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.75 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 131.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 44.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.