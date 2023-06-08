Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID)’s stock price has decreased by -5.49 compared to its previous closing price of 3.64. However, the company has seen a -2.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.

The public float for OVID is 57.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OVID on June 08, 2023 was 106.15K shares.

OVID’s Market Performance

OVID stock saw a decrease of -2.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.58% and a quarterly a decrease of 43.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.91% for OVID’s stock, with a 47.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVID stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for OVID by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OVID in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2021.

OVID Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVID fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. saw 84.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVID starting from Tardio Jason, who sale 17,344 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Sep 12. After this action, Tardio Jason now owns 0 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., valued at $37,290 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3696.44 for the present operating margin

+8.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3604.66. The total capital return value is set at -33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.03. Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -32.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), the company’s capital structure generated 12.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.11. Total debt to assets is 10.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,167.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.