Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OIS is 2.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OIS is $9.50, which is $3.57 above the current price. The public float for OIS is 62.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OIS on June 08, 2023 was 809.36K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

OIS) stock’s latest price update

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.39 in relation to its previous close of 7.21. However, the company has experienced a 14.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OIS’s Market Performance

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has seen a 14.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.64% gain in the past month and a -24.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for OIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.89% for OIS stock, with a simple moving average of 5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OIS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

OIS Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS rose by +14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.92. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw -2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OIS starting from Moses Philip Scott, who purchase 58,624 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Sep 23. After this action, Moses Philip Scott now owns 384,487 shares of Oil States International Inc., valued at $212,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

+12.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International Inc. stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.11. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Oil States International Inc. (OIS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.67. Total debt to assets is 16.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.