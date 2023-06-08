O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) has increased by 1.82 when compared to last closing price of 21.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) is 5.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OI is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is $27.67, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for OI is 153.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On June 08, 2023, OI’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

OI’s Market Performance

OI’s stock has seen a 7.96% increase for the week, with a 4.00% rise in the past month and a -1.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for O-I Glass Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for OI’s stock, with a 20.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

OI Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.51. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Torno Vitaliano, who sale 17,299 shares at the price of $22.22 back on Feb 07. After this action, Torno Vitaliano now owns 158,010 shares of O-I Glass Inc., valued at $384,306 using the latest closing price.

AUJOUANNET ARNAUD, the SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing of O-I Glass Inc., sale 2,510 shares at $22.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that AUJOUANNET ARNAUD is holding 55,368 shares at $56,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.91 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc. stands at +8.52. The total capital return value is set at 9.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.13. Equity return is now at value 49.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on O-I Glass Inc. (OI), the company’s capital structure generated 349.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.73. Total debt to assets is 54.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 321.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.