Novonix Limited (NVX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Novonix Limited (NVX) has gone up by 29.63% for the week, with a 16.24% rise in the past month and a -22.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.67% for NVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.42% for NVX’s stock, with a -32.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ: NVX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Novonix Limited (NVX) is $8.95, which is $10.86 above the current market price. The public float for NVX is 121.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On June 08, 2023, NVX’s average trading volume was 37.52K shares.

NVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ: NVX) has increased by 19.77 when compared to last closing price of 2.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVX Trading at 13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +18.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVX rose by +29.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Novonix Limited saw -23.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1058.22 for the present operating margin

-558.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novonix Limited stands at -1031.13. The total capital return value is set at -24.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.05.

Based on Novonix Limited (NVX), the company’s capital structure generated 20.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.15. Total debt to assets is 16.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 72.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novonix Limited (NVX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.