NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is $8.00, which is $7.3 above the current market price. The public float for NBY is 1.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBY on June 08, 2023 was 446.01K shares.

NBY) stock’s latest price update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NBY’s Market Performance

NBY’s stock has risen by 8.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.35% and a quarterly drop of -64.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.21% for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.20% for NBY’s stock, with a -73.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.10 based on the research report published on September 18th of the previous year 2019.

NBY Trading at -40.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.97%, as shares sank -28.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBY rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7296. In addition, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -63.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBY starting from Kunin Jeffrey, who sale 1 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kunin Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2 using the latest closing price.

Kunin Audrey, the Chief Product Officer of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Kunin Audrey is holding 0 shares at $2 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.32 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -112.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.