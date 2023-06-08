Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.20x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Noble Corporation Plc (NE) by analysts is $56.00, which is $14.54 above the current market price. The public float for NE is 69.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.12% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of NE was 1.34M shares.

NE) stock’s latest price update

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE)’s stock price has increased by 3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 39.50. However, the company has seen a 8.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/27/22 that Second-Largest U.S. Pension Doubled Down on Rivian and Noble Stock

NE’s Market Performance

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) has seen a 8.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.26% gain in the past month and a -4.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for NE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for NE stock, with a simple moving average of 10.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NE stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NE in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

NE Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NE rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.71. In addition, Noble Corporation Plc saw 8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NE starting from Campbell Laura D., who sale 5,591 shares at the price of $40.03 back on Jun 01. After this action, Campbell Laura D. now owns 0 shares of Noble Corporation Plc, valued at $223,808 using the latest closing price.

Eifler Robert W., the President & CEO of Noble Corporation Plc, sale 50,000 shares at $40.21 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Eifler Robert W. is holding 169,093 shares at $2,010,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.79 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noble Corporation Plc stands at +11.95. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Noble Corporation Plc (NE), the company’s capital structure generated 19.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.65. Total debt to assets is 13.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Noble Corporation Plc (NE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.