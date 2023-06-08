Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has gone up by 23.33% for the week, with a -6.09% drop in the past month and a -58.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.97% for NINE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.60% for NINE stock, with a simple moving average of -47.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Right Now?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NINE is at 3.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NINE is $8.25, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 17.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.08% of that float. The average trading volume for NINE on June 08, 2023 was 909.23K shares.

NINE) stock’s latest price update

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.14 in relation to its previous close of 3.39. However, the company has experienced a 23.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE rose by +23.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -74.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Willis Darryl Keith, who purchase 3,355 shares at the price of $2.98 back on May 16. After this action, Willis Darryl Keith now owns 25,332 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $9,998 using the latest closing price.

Fox Ann G, the of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 15,485 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Fox Ann G is holding 635,914 shares at $53,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value -53.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.