NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) is $2.00, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for NEXI is 17.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On June 08, 2023, NEXI’s average trading volume was 251.19K shares.

NEXI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) has decreased by -10.14 when compared to last closing price of 0.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NEXI’s Market Performance

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) has experienced a -3.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.15% drop in the past month, and a -39.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.23% for NEXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.21% for NEXI stock, with a simple moving average of -38.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NEXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on April 01st of the previous year 2021.

NEXI Trading at -14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.20%, as shares sank -11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXI fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3321. In addition, NexImmune Inc. saw 27.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXI starting from BARER SOL J, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Mar 30. After this action, BARER SOL J now owns 2,217,814 shares of NexImmune Inc., valued at $164,120 using the latest closing price.

BARER SOL J, the Director of NexImmune Inc., purchase 75,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BARER SOL J is holding 1,817,814 shares at $35,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXI

Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -115.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.