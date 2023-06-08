New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.64 in comparison to its previous close of 10.21, however, the company has experienced a 1.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NYMT is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NYMT is $13.05, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for NYMT is 90.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.94% of that float. The average trading volume for NYMT on June 08, 2023 was 722.24K shares.

NYMT’s Market Performance

NYMT’s stock has seen a 1.74% increase for the week, with a 0.71% rise in the past month and a 3.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for NYMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.72% for the last 200 days.

NYMT Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.83. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+29.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -70.63. The total capital return value is set at -4.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.53. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), the company’s capital structure generated 191.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.70. Total debt to assets is 54.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.