Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NBR is 2.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NBR is 8.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBR on June 08, 2023 was 255.11K shares.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.01 compared to its previous closing price of 96.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NBR’s Market Performance

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has seen a 24.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.06% gain in the past month and a -28.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for NBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.81% for NBR’s stock, with a -22.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NBR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NBR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $150 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

NBR Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBR rose by +24.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.62. In addition, Nabors Industries Ltd. saw -32.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NBR

Equity return is now at value -32.10, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.