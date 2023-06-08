Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) has plunged by -6.87 when compared to previous closing price of 1.31, but the company has seen a 11.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GRIL is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRIL is $3.70, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for GRIL is 25.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume for GRIL on June 08, 2023 was 320.87K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

GRIL stock saw a decrease of 11.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.52% for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.29% for GRIL’s stock, with a 43.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRIL Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -17.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL rose by +11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +177.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1915. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw 34.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from Frost Malcolm B., who purchase 6,579 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 21. After this action, Frost Malcolm B. now owns 65,988 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Kevin James, the Chief Investment Officer of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Mohan Kevin James is holding 163,963 shares at $2,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.