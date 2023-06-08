MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INKT is $7.00, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for INKT is 5.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume for INKT on June 08, 2023 was 133.13K shares.

INKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) has jumped by 15.63 compared to previous close of 1.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INKT’s Market Performance

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) has seen a 26.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.98% gain in the past month and a -1.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.10% for INKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.05% for INKT’s stock, with a 1.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INKT Trading at 19.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares surge +31.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INKT rose by +26.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8500. In addition, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INKT starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 23,361 shares at the price of $1.43 back on May 11. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,640,473 shares of MiNK Therapeutics Inc., valued at $33,348 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of MiNK Therapeutics Inc., purchase 22,065 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,617,112 shares at $33,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INKT

Equity return is now at value -665.40, with -109.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.