LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Stock Faces 5.75% Weekly Volatility

The stock of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has gone up by 6.04% for the week, with a 46.30% rise in the past month and a 19.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.76% for LL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.79% for LL’s stock, with a -18.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) is $3.00, which is -$1.74 below the current market price. The public float for LL is 28.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LL on June 08, 2023 was 805.93K shares.

LL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) has plunged by -1.45 when compared to previous closing price of 4.81, but the company has seen a 6.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LL Trading at 28.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +43.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LL rose by +6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. saw -15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LL starting from Rhodes Famous P, who purchase 6,635 shares at the price of $9.86 back on Aug 08. After this action, Rhodes Famous P now owns 31,625 shares of LL Flooring Holdings Inc., valued at $65,391 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+36.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stands at -1.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 31.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 338.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.