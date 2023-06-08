Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 124.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LYV is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LYV is 155.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.76% of that float. The average trading volume for LYV on June 08, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

LYV) stock’s latest price update

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 82.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that The Cure Says Ticketmaster Will Refund Fans Who Paid ‘Unduly High’ Fees

LYV’s Market Performance

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has experienced a 3.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.41% rise in the past month, and a 17.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for LYV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for LYV’s stock, with a 9.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $85 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

LYV Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.60. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw 18.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Rowles Michael, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $78.00 back on May 08. After this action, Rowles Michael now owns 157,786 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $7,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Iovine Jimmy, the Director of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., purchase 13,740 shares at $73.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Iovine Jimmy is holding 13,740 shares at $1,006,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.