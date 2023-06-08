Limoneira Company (LMNR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR)’s stock price has decreased by -7.89 compared to its previous closing price of 16.47. However, the company has seen a -5.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) Right Now?

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Limoneira Company (LMNR) by analysts is $19.80, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for LMNR is 14.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of LMNR was 64.29K shares.

LMNR’s Market Performance

The stock of Limoneira Company (LMNR) has seen a -5.66% decrease in the past week, with a -9.81% drop in the past month, and a -4.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for LMNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.70% for LMNR’s stock, with a 6.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMNR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LMNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LMNR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

LMNR Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMNR fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.36. In addition, Limoneira Company saw 24.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMNR starting from Edwards Harold S, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $16.25 back on May 30. After this action, Edwards Harold S now owns 246,796 shares of Limoneira Company, valued at $16,255 using the latest closing price.

PALAMOUNTAIN MARK, the CFO and Treasurer of Limoneira Company, sale 500 shares at $16.23 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that PALAMOUNTAIN MARK is holding 116,882 shares at $8,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.25 for the present operating margin

+9.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limoneira Company stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.09.

Based on Limoneira Company (LMNR), the company’s capital structure generated 62.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.54. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Limoneira Company (LMNR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.