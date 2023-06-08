Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 8.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) is $11.19, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for LILAK is 140.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LILAK on June 08, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

LILAK’s Market Performance

LILAK’s stock has seen a 14.10% increase for the week, with a -0.42% drop in the past month and a -1.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for Liberty Latin America Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.18% for LILAK’s stock, with a 4.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILAK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LILAK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LILAK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

LILAK Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILAK rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Liberty Latin America Ltd. saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LILAK starting from Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who purchase 60,314 shares at the price of $7.81 back on Mar 17. After this action, Zinterhofer Eric Louis now owns 12,203,603 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd., valued at $471,119 using the latest closing price.

Zinterhofer Eric Louis, the Director of Liberty Latin America Ltd., sale 60,314 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Zinterhofer Eric Louis is holding 0 shares at $467,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LILAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+49.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Latin America Ltd. stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at 6.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82.

Based on Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK), the company’s capital structure generated 415.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.58. Total debt to assets is 58.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.