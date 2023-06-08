Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for LBTYA is at 1.26.

The public float for LBTYA is 419.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume for LBTYA on June 08, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

LBTYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) has increased by 4.38 when compared to last closing price of 16.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LBTYA’s Market Performance

LBTYA’s stock has risen by 5.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.74% and a quarterly drop of -10.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Liberty Global plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.38% for LBTYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LBTYA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LBTYA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $23 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

LBTYA Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYA rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.83. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYA starting from HALL BRYAN H, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Mar 30. After this action, HALL BRYAN H now owns 120,497 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $120,248 using the latest closing price.

HALL BRYAN H, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of Liberty Global plc, sale 10,000 shares at $19.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that HALL BRYAN H is holding 126,497 shares at $197,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYA

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.