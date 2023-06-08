Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) is $18.33, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for KW is 117.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KW on June 08, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

KW) stock’s latest price update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.09 in comparison to its previous close of 16.48, however, the company has experienced a 10.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KW’s Market Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has seen a 10.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.21% gain in the past month and a -5.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for KW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.36% for KW’s stock, with a 2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

KW Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +16.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. saw 8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, who sale 23,666 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Nov 04. After this action, Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh now owns 23,934 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., valued at $380,786 using the latest closing price.

ZAX STANLEY R, the Director of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $18.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that ZAX STANLEY R is holding 458,800 shares at $635,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+34.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,963.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.